SectorTrading
Open₹0.74
Prev. Close₹0.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.23
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.71
52 Week's High₹1.58
52 Week's Low₹0.62
Book Value₹1.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)451.79
P/E74
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
127.48
127.48
12.75
12.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.32
21.15
111.36
111.45
Net Worth
152.8
148.63
124.11
124.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.08
0
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
-94.76
Raw materials
0
-0.21
0
-0.1
As % of sales
0
237
0
80.02
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.18
-0.07
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.15
-0.07
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
-94.76
Op profit growth
-55.1
156.48
42.33
-245.48
EBIT growth
-55.15
148.16
28.06
-285.93
Net profit growth
-53.62
148.16
28.71
-397.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Kumar
Independent Director
Pankaj Saxena
Director
Rajni Tanwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shardha Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
Summary
Alstone Textiles (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Shalini Holdings Limited on May 25, 1985. The Company changed the name from Shalini Holdings Limited to Alstone Textiles (India) Limited on September 23, 2015. The Company is engaged in trading in fabric and investment activities.Initially, the Company was incorporated with main object of Textiles Including Cotton, Woollen, Art Silk, Natural Silk, Readymade Garments, Hosiery, Synthetics Fiber and Fabric and Mixed Fabrics. The Company is poised for rapid growth. Unique Experience and insight of its Management allowed the Company to discover new opportunities and reveal their true potential.
The Alstone Textiles India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is ₹451.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is 74 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alstone Textiles India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is ₹0.62 and ₹1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alstone Textiles India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 66.61%, 1 Year at -43.94%, 6 Month at -21.28%, 3 Month at 1.37% and 1 Month at -5.13%.
