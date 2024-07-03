iifl-logo-icon 1
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd Share Price

0.72
(-2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open0.74
  • Day's High0.75
  • 52 Wk High1.58
  • Prev. Close0.74
  • Day's Low0.71
  • 52 Wk Low 0.62
  • Turnover (lac)54.23
  • P/E74
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.04
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)451.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Sector

Trading

Open

0.74

Prev. Close

0.74

Turnover(Lac.)

54.23

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.71

52 Week's High

1.58

52 Week's Low

0.62

Book Value

1.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

451.79

P/E

74

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

127.48

127.48

12.75

12.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.32

21.15

111.36

111.45

Net Worth

152.8

148.63

124.11

124.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.08

0

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

-94.76

Raw materials

0

-0.21

0

-0.1

As % of sales

0

237

0

80.02

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.18

-0.07

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.15

-0.07

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

-94.76

Op profit growth

-55.1

156.48

42.33

-245.48

EBIT growth

-55.15

148.16

28.06

-285.93

Net profit growth

-53.62

148.16

28.71

-397.48

No Record Found

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Kumar

Independent Director

Pankaj Saxena

Director

Rajni Tanwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shardha Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd

Summary

Summary

Alstone Textiles (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Shalini Holdings Limited on May 25, 1985. The Company changed the name from Shalini Holdings Limited to Alstone Textiles (India) Limited on September 23, 2015. The Company is engaged in trading in fabric and investment activities.Initially, the Company was incorporated with main object of Textiles Including Cotton, Woollen, Art Silk, Natural Silk, Readymade Garments, Hosiery, Synthetics Fiber and Fabric and Mixed Fabrics. The Company is poised for rapid growth. Unique Experience and insight of its Management allowed the Company to discover new opportunities and reveal their true potential.
Company FAQs

What is the Alstone Textiles India Ltd share price today?

The Alstone Textiles India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alstone Textiles India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is ₹451.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is 74 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alstone Textiles India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alstone Textiles India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is ₹0.62 and ₹1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alstone Textiles India Ltd?

Alstone Textiles India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 66.61%, 1 Year at -43.94%, 6 Month at -21.28%, 3 Month at 1.37% and 1 Month at -5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alstone Textiles India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alstone Textiles India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

