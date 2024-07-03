Summary

Alstone Textiles (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Shalini Holdings Limited on May 25, 1985. The Company changed the name from Shalini Holdings Limited to Alstone Textiles (India) Limited on September 23, 2015. The Company is engaged in trading in fabric and investment activities.Initially, the Company was incorporated with main object of Textiles Including Cotton, Woollen, Art Silk, Natural Silk, Readymade Garments, Hosiery, Synthetics Fiber and Fabric and Mixed Fabrics. The Company is poised for rapid growth. Unique Experience and insight of its Management allowed the Company to discover new opportunities and reveal their true potential.

