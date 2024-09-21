iifl-logo-icon 1
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd AGM

0.71
(1.43%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:06:00 AM

Alstone Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
1. The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 1,28,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Eight Crores Only) divided into 1,28,00,00,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Eight Crores) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each to Rs. 1,00,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Crores Only) consisting of 1,00,00,00,00,000 (Ten Thousand Crores) equity shares of face value Rs.1/- (Rupee One Only) each, and consequent alteration in Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to the share capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 39th AGM of Company for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)

Alstone Textiles: Related News

No Record Found

