Alstone Textiles (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30th 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 23, 2024 and approval of the members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024 and pursuant to In-principle approvals granted by BSE Limited vide their respective letter dated October 08, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, has considered and approved the allotment of 5,00,00,00,000 (Five Hundred Crore) equity shares of face value of INR 1.00/(Indian Rupee One only) each on preferential basis to persons belonging to non promoter category (Allottees) (as per the list enclosed marked as Annexure I), towards conversion of outstanding unsecured loan into equity shares to the extent of Rs. 5,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crore Only) at an issue price of INR 1.00/- (Indian Rupee One Only) per Equity Share.

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of Memorandum of Association. To discuss/finalize approval of conversion of loan into equity shares in one or more tranches pursuant to Section 62(3) and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 (including any statutory modification or re enactment thereof for time being in force) and the Securities & Exchange Borad of India (Issue of Capital & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and subsequent amendments thereto subject to the approval of shareholders and Stock Exchanges where the Securities of Company are listed. To consider the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday 20th Day of September 2024 at 01:00 P.M through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the financial year 2023 24. 1. The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 1,28,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Eight Crores Only) divided into 1,28,00,00,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Eight Crores) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each to Rs. 1,00,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Crores Only) consisting of 1,00,00,00,00,000 (Ten Thousand Crores) equity shares of face value Rs.1/- (Rupee One Only) each, and consequent alteration in Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to the share capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarterly Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The copy of the said unaudited quarterly financial results along with copy of Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor of the company is enclosed herewith. Appointment of Mr. Luv Sharma (DIN: 09480544) as an Additional Non-Executive & Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. Tuesday,13th August 2024 a brief profile pursuant to SEBI Circular dated CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed as (Attached herewith as Annexure A). ALSTONE TEXTILES (INDIA) LIMITED- Financial Rsults for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Submission of Audited financial results of Alstone Textiles (India) Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and the Independent Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

ALSTONE TEXTILES (INDIA) LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 20 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. ALSTONE TEXTILES (INDIA) LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 26 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results is Re-schedule and to be held on 26 Apr 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18-04-2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 26/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25-04-2024)

