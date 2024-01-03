Aluminium Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
181.5
181.5
181.5
181.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-177.44
-173.3
-162.02
-160.52
Net Worth
4.06
8.19
19.48
20.98
Minority Interest
Debt
42.67
31.85
31.85
31.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.1
Total Liabilities
46.73
40.05
51.33
52.93
Fixed Assets
17.87
13.26
8.37
5.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.88
2.67
3.14
2.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.24
2.31
26.83
35.82
Networking Capital
10.5
8.94
-4.79
-2.9
Inventories
34.74
30.5
22.83
20.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.17
18.09
8.68
17.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.6
7.13
5.1
2.77
Sundry Creditors
-14.99
-14.84
-10.38
-11.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-24.02
-31.94
-31.03
-32.82
Cash
10.25
12.84
17.78
12.69
Total Assets
46.74
40.02
51.32
52.93
