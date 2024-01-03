Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
29.78
24.73
16.7
12.58
yoy growth (%)
20.41
48.05
32.78
13.66
Raw materials
-17.72
-15.67
-9.2
-7.87
As % of sales
59.49
63.35
55.09
62.55
Employee costs
-9.26
-14.58
-9.82
-6.56
As % of sales
31.11
58.97
58.83
52.17
Other costs
-6.86
-7.25
-6.22
-3.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.03
29.33
37.28
25.86
Operating profit
-4.06
-12.77
-8.55
-5.1
OPM
-13.64
-51.65
-51.21
-40.59
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.57
-0.15
-0.18
Interest expense
-5.41
-1.19
0
-15.81
Other income
6.68
2.72
2.26
8.47
Profit before tax
-3.17
-11.82
-6.44
-12.64
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.17
-11.82
-6.44
-12.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.17
-11.82
-6.44
-12.64
yoy growth (%)
-73.14
83.38
-49.01
-31.52
NPM
-10.65
-47.78
-38.58
-100.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.