Aluminium Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

29.78

24.73

16.7

12.58

yoy growth (%)

20.41

48.05

32.78

13.66

Raw materials

-17.72

-15.67

-9.2

-7.87

As % of sales

59.49

63.35

55.09

62.55

Employee costs

-9.26

-14.58

-9.82

-6.56

As % of sales

31.11

58.97

58.83

52.17

Other costs

-6.86

-7.25

-6.22

-3.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.03

29.33

37.28

25.86

Operating profit

-4.06

-12.77

-8.55

-5.1

OPM

-13.64

-51.65

-51.21

-40.59

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.57

-0.15

-0.18

Interest expense

-5.41

-1.19

0

-15.81

Other income

6.68

2.72

2.26

8.47

Profit before tax

-3.17

-11.82

-6.44

-12.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.17

-11.82

-6.44

-12.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.17

-11.82

-6.44

-12.64

yoy growth (%)

-73.14

83.38

-49.01

-31.52

NPM

-10.65

-47.78

-38.58

-100.48

