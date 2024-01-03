iifl-logo
Aluminium Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-3.17

-11.82

-6.44

-12.64

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.57

-0.15

-0.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.48

41.47

-14.63

2.38

Other operating items

Operating

5.92

29.07

-21.23

-10.45

Capital expenditure

0.6

0.37

0.25

0.15

Free cash flow

6.52

29.45

-20.98

-10.3

Equity raised

-935.62

-889.81

-951.93

-926.64

Investing

0

0.58

-0.15

0

Financing

31.39

-8.89

14.94

68.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-897.69

-868.68

-958.12

-868.37

