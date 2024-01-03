Aluminium Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-3.17
-11.82
-6.44
-12.64
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.57
-0.15
-0.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9.48
41.47
-14.63
2.38
Other operating items
Operating
5.92
29.07
-21.23
-10.45
Capital expenditure
0.6
0.37
0.25
0.15
Free cash flow
6.52
29.45
-20.98
-10.3
Equity raised
-935.62
-889.81
-951.93
-926.64
Investing
0
0.58
-0.15
0
Financing
31.39
-8.89
14.94
68.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-897.69
-868.68
-958.12
-868.37
No Record Found
