iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aluminium Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Aluminium Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aluminium Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:20 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Aluminium Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

181.5

181.5

181.5

181.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-177.44

-173.3

-162.02

-160.52

Net Worth

4.06

8.19

19.48

20.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

29.78

24.73

16.7

12.58

yoy growth (%)

20.41

48.05

32.78

13.66

Raw materials

-17.72

-15.67

-9.2

-7.87

As % of sales

59.49

63.35

55.09

62.55

Employee costs

-9.26

-14.58

-9.82

-6.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-3.17

-11.82

-6.44

-12.64

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.57

-0.15

-0.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.48

41.47

-14.63

2.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.41

48.05

32.78

13.66

Op profit growth

-68.18

49.33

67.53

74.32

EBIT growth

-121.07

64.85

-303.05

-280.49

Net profit growth

-73.14

83.38

-49.01

-31.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aluminium Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

436.2

17.821,84,308.412,9766.658,78331.45

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

685.85

24.131,54,126.031,5610.7225,116312.42

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

189.8

6.5534,859.272,078.374.215,267.8398.25

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

273.7

56.4326,467.45190.540731.427.55

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

1,802.9

68.5513,306.9373.520.35860.29216.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aluminium Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

K Vijaya Chandran

Director

Prashant Somani

Director

Jugal K Choudhury

Director & Company Secretary

Jayakuma K Chettiyar

Director

Rajkumar Gupta

Director

V S C Bose

Director

K V Rao

Director

Shweta Parakh

Registered Office

1 Ceramic Factory Road,

Kundara,

Kerala - 691501

Tel: 91-0474-2580828

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

6 Mangoe Lane,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata - 700 001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Aluminium Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aluminium Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aluminium Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Aluminium Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aluminium Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aluminium Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aluminium Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aluminium Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aluminium Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aluminium Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aluminium Industries Ltd?

Aluminium Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aluminium Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aluminium Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aluminium Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.