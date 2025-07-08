Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
181.5
181.5
181.5
181.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-177.44
-173.3
-162.02
-160.52
Net Worth
4.06
8.19
19.48
20.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
29.78
24.73
16.7
12.58
yoy growth (%)
20.41
48.05
32.78
13.66
Raw materials
-17.72
-15.67
-9.2
-7.87
As % of sales
59.49
63.35
55.09
62.55
Employee costs
-9.26
-14.58
-9.82
-6.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-3.17
-11.82
-6.44
-12.64
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.57
-0.15
-0.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9.48
41.47
-14.63
2.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.41
48.05
32.78
13.66
Op profit growth
-68.18
49.33
67.53
74.32
EBIT growth
-121.07
64.85
-303.05
-280.49
Net profit growth
-73.14
83.38
-49.01
-31.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
436.2
|17.82
|1,84,308.41
|2,976
|6.65
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
685.85
|24.13
|1,54,126.03
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
189.8
|6.55
|34,859.27
|2,078.37
|4.21
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
273.7
|56.43
|26,467.45
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,802.9
|68.55
|13,306.93
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
K Vijaya Chandran
Director
Prashant Somani
Director
Jugal K Choudhury
Director & Company Secretary
Jayakuma K Chettiyar
Director
Rajkumar Gupta
Director
V S C Bose
Director
K V Rao
Director
Shweta Parakh
1 Ceramic Factory Road,
Kundara,
Kerala - 691501
Tel: 91-0474-2580828
Website: -
Email: -
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Reports by Aluminium Industries Ltd
