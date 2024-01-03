Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
436.2
|17.82
|1,84,308.41
|2,976
|6.65
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
685.85
|24.13
|1,54,126.03
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
189.8
|6.55
|34,859.27
|2,078.37
|4.21
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
273.7
|56.43
|26,467.45
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,802.9
|68.55
|13,306.93
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
