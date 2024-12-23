Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.09
1.08
1.05
Net Worth
3.21
3.18
3.17
3.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0.44
0.59
0.59
0.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.65
3.77
3.76
3.53
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.57
3.74
3.7
3.32
Inventories
0
0
0.3
0.06
Inventory Days
15.62
Sundry Debtors
0
0.37
0.48
1.1
Debtor Days
286.52
Other Current Assets
3.59
3.74
3.51
3.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.36
-0.58
-0.83
Creditor Days
216.19
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
0.09
0.01
0.05
0.21
Total Assets
3.66
3.75
3.75
3.54
