iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

44.65
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.09

2.09

2.09

2.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

1.09

1.08

1.05

Net Worth

3.21

3.18

3.17

3.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0.44

0.59

0.59

0.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.65

3.77

3.76

3.53

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.57

3.74

3.7

3.32

Inventories

0

0

0.3

0.06

Inventory Days

15.62

Sundry Debtors

0

0.37

0.48

1.1

Debtor Days

286.52

Other Current Assets

3.59

3.74

3.51

3.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.36

-0.58

-0.83

Creditor Days

216.19

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Cash

0.09

0.01

0.05

0.21

Total Assets

3.66

3.75

3.75

3.54

Ambassador Intra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.