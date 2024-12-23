Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.05
0
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
2.92
-0.41
-0.93
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
2.92
-0.39
-0.91
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.24
2.92
-0.39
-0.91
Equity raised
2.01
1.94
1.84
1.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.63
0.31
-0.06
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.88
5.17
1.38
0.99
No Record Found
