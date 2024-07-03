Summary

Ambassador Intra Holdings Limited was incorporated on May 21, 1982 under the Companies Act 1956 and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on 31st May, 1982 under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company had came out with public issue in year 1982. The Company is operating its business activities from Jodhpur, Ahmedabad. The main object in the Companys Memorandum of Association is to carry on the business of trading of all kind of textiles garments and trading in shares and securities. At present the Company is dealing in textile, trading of cloth and grey. The Company is also dealing and trading in shares and securities in the stock market. India is the second largest producer of textiles and garments in the world. The textiles industry has made a major contribution to the national economy in terms of direct and indirect employment generation and net foreign exchange earnings.The Indian textiles industry is set for strong growth, buoyed by strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. Abundant availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, silk and jute as well as skilled workforce have made the country a sourcing hub.

