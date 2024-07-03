Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹44.65
Prev. Close₹47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹44.65
Day's Low₹44.65
52 Week's High₹52.44
52 Week's Low₹24
Book Value₹16.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.34
P/E54.45
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.09
1.08
1.05
Net Worth
3.21
3.18
3.17
3.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.4
4.9
4.5
3.48
yoy growth (%)
-71.41
8.9
29.06
-48.6
Raw materials
-0.73
-4.91
-4.44
-3.36
As % of sales
52.15
100.26
98.7
96.37
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.05
0
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
2.92
-0.41
-0.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.41
8.9
29.06
-48.6
Op profit growth
-54
-776.59
-2.74
-115.5
EBIT growth
779.75
-59.22
3.47
-113.44
Net profit growth
905.15
-67.12
-0.59
-111.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Siddartha Ajmera
Non Executive Director
Atmaram Ramchandra Didwania
Independent Director
Nirmalkumar R Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AMRITA BALRAM CHANDWANI
Additional Director
Juhi Sawajani
Additional Director
Avani Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd
Summary
Ambassador Intra Holdings Limited was incorporated on May 21, 1982 under the Companies Act 1956 and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on 31st May, 1982 under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company had came out with public issue in year 1982. The Company is operating its business activities from Jodhpur, Ahmedabad. The main object in the Companys Memorandum of Association is to carry on the business of trading of all kind of textiles garments and trading in shares and securities. At present the Company is dealing in textile, trading of cloth and grey. The Company is also dealing and trading in shares and securities in the stock market. India is the second largest producer of textiles and garments in the world. The textiles industry has made a major contribution to the national economy in terms of direct and indirect employment generation and net foreign exchange earnings.The Indian textiles industry is set for strong growth, buoyed by strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. Abundant availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, silk and jute as well as skilled workforce have made the country a sourcing hub.
Read More
The Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is ₹9.34 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is 54.45 and 2.77 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is ₹24 and ₹52.44 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.75%, 3 Years at 15.74%, 1 Year at 94.72%, 6 Month at 36.00%, 3 Month at -2.79% and 1 Month at 2.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.