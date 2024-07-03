iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Share Price

44.65
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

  • Open44.65
  • Day's High44.65
  • 52 Wk High52.44
  • Prev. Close47
  • Day's Low44.65
  • 52 Wk Low 24
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E54.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.13
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.66%

Non-Promoter- 99.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.09

2.09

2.09

2.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

1.09

1.08

1.05

Net Worth

3.21

3.18

3.17

3.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.4

4.9

4.5

3.48

yoy growth (%)

-71.41

8.9

29.06

-48.6

Raw materials

-0.73

-4.91

-4.44

-3.36

As % of sales

52.15

100.26

98.7

96.37

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.05

0

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

2.92

-0.41

-0.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.41

8.9

29.06

-48.6

Op profit growth

-54

-776.59

-2.74

-115.5

EBIT growth

779.75

-59.22

3.47

-113.44

Net profit growth

905.15

-67.12

-0.59

-111.17

No Record Found

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Siddartha Ajmera

Non Executive Director

Atmaram Ramchandra Didwania

Independent Director

Nirmalkumar R Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AMRITA BALRAM CHANDWANI

Additional Director

Juhi Sawajani

Additional Director

Avani Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd

Summary

Ambassador Intra Holdings Limited was incorporated on May 21, 1982 under the Companies Act 1956 and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on 31st May, 1982 under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company had came out with public issue in year 1982. The Company is operating its business activities from Jodhpur, Ahmedabad. The main object in the Companys Memorandum of Association is to carry on the business of trading of all kind of textiles garments and trading in shares and securities. At present the Company is dealing in textile, trading of cloth and grey. The Company is also dealing and trading in shares and securities in the stock market. India is the second largest producer of textiles and garments in the world. The textiles industry has made a major contribution to the national economy in terms of direct and indirect employment generation and net foreign exchange earnings.The Indian textiles industry is set for strong growth, buoyed by strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. Abundant availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, silk and jute as well as skilled workforce have made the country a sourcing hub.
Company FAQs

What is the Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is ₹9.34 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is 54.45 and 2.77 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is ₹24 and ₹52.44 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd?

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.75%, 3 Years at 15.74%, 1 Year at 94.72%, 6 Month at 36.00%, 3 Month at -2.79% and 1 Month at 2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.33 %

