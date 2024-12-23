iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.65
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.4

4.9

4.5

3.48

yoy growth (%)

-71.41

8.9

29.06

-48.6

Raw materials

-0.73

-4.91

-4.44

-3.36

As % of sales

52.15

100.26

98.7

96.37

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

3.21

1.05

0.59

0.73

Other costs

-0.67

-0.05

-0.01

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.41

1.02

0.31

2.38

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.11

0.01

0.01

OPM

-3.77

-2.34

0.37

0.5

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-7.14

Other income

0.11

0.12

0

8.75

Profit before tax

0.05

0

0.01

0.01

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.94

-23.02

-19.12

-16.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

905.15

-67.12

-0.59

-111.17

NPM

2.99

0.08

0.28

0.36

