Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.4
4.9
4.5
3.48
yoy growth (%)
-71.41
8.9
29.06
-48.6
Raw materials
-0.73
-4.91
-4.44
-3.36
As % of sales
52.15
100.26
98.7
96.37
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
3.21
1.05
0.59
0.73
Other costs
-0.67
-0.05
-0.01
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.41
1.02
0.31
2.38
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.11
0.01
0.01
OPM
-3.77
-2.34
0.37
0.5
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-7.14
Other income
0.11
0.12
0
8.75
Profit before tax
0.05
0
0.01
0.01
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.94
-23.02
-19.12
-16.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
905.15
-67.12
-0.59
-111.17
NPM
2.99
0.08
0.28
0.36
