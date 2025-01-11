Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To take a Note on Reclassification of Promoter and Appointment of Practising Company Secretary of the Company. Re-classification of Mr. Piyushbhai Mahendra Doshi, Mr. Sachin Jayprakash Jalan, Ms. Shikha Jalan and Mr. Siddharth Ajmera from Promoter and Promoter Group category to Public category under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and other Agendas for the 2nd Quarter/Half year (Q2/H1 FY 25) ended September 30 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Un-Audited quarterly Financial Result for June 30 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting as per the Query Received from exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Other Agenda with the Permission of Chariman if any. Change in Directorate Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is schedule to be held on Thursday April 25 2024 to inter-alia: 1. Reconstitution of Board of Directors and Committees of the Company. 2. Increase in Authorized Share capital of the Company. 3. Any other items with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 23 Mar 2024

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday April 03 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1093/1 305 Sur Mount Complex Behind Iscon Mandir S. G. Highway Road Satellite Jodhpur Ahmedabad - 380059 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the following: ? Resignation of Mr. Manesh Dudaiya (DIN: 09512345) as an Additional Managing Director of the Company. ? Resignation Mr. Ajaykumar Gupta (DIN: 07542693) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-executive Director of the Company. Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier corporate announcement dated March 23, 2024, regarding the Board Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 03, 2024, to approve to consider and approve the following, Resignation of Mr. Manesh Dudaiya (DIN: 09512345) as an Additional Managing Director of the Company. Resignation Mr. Ajaykumar Gupta (DIN: 07542693) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-executive Director of the Company in consonance with the same, we hereby inform you said meeting of the Board of Directors of Ambassador Intra Holdings Limited (the Company) has been postponed and rescheduled on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/04/2024) In Furtherance to our Board meeting Notice dated 03rd April 2024 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 16th April 2024 has, interalia, approved the following: 1. Approved the Resignation of Mr. Manesh Dudaiya who was appointed as an Additional Managing Director to be resigned with Effect from the 16th April 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors Commenced at 03:15 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024