Ambition Mica Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.92
14.92
14.92
14.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.42
-26.37
10.11
15.49
Net Worth
-12.5
-11.45
25.03
30.41
Minority Interest
Debt
32.51
27.43
27.73
30.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.26
0.75
1.16
0.98
Total Liabilities
21.27
16.73
53.92
62.11
Fixed Assets
10.48
11.01
12.53
12.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.13
0.13
0.37
Networking Capital
10.63
5.47
40.99
48.56
Inventories
1.31
5.62
35.95
37.38
Inventory Days
359.33
213.44
Sundry Debtors
2.81
14.45
24.56
31.93
Debtor Days
245.49
182.32
Other Current Assets
19.91
2.74
6
10.24
Sundry Creditors
-4.62
-11.21
-19.54
-26.73
Creditor Days
195.31
152.63
Other Current Liabilities
-8.78
-6.13
-5.98
-4.26
Cash
0.02
0.11
0.27
0.38
Total Assets
21.26
16.73
53.93
62.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.