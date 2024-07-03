iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambition Mica Ltd Share Price

2.96
(4.96%)
Sep 2, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.96
  • Day's High2.96
  • 52 Wk High4.3
  • Prev. Close2.82
  • Day's Low2.96
  • 52 Wk Low 2.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ambition Mica Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

2.96

Prev. Close

2.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

2.96

Day's Low

2.96

52 Week's High

4.3

52 Week's Low

2.57

Book Value

-8.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ambition Mica Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2023

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ambition Mica Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ambition Mica Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.30%

Non-Promoter- 41.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ambition Mica Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

14.92

14.92

14.92

14.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.42

-26.37

10.11

15.49

Net Worth

-12.5

-11.45

25.03

30.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.51

63.92

89.37

51.52

yoy growth (%)

-42.87

-28.48

73.47

4.76

Raw materials

-29.28

-45.74

-70.03

-35.52

As % of sales

80.19

71.56

78.35

68.94

Employee costs

-0.81

-2.15

-1.26

-1.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.67

0.11

2.65

2.98

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.91

-0.63

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.17

0.85

-0.75

-1.01

Working capital

-4.88

4.19

22.83

2.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.87

-28.48

73.47

4.76

Op profit growth

-54.39

-10.79

2.42

11.23

EBIT growth

-63.38

-17.06

2.09

8.14

Net profit growth

-629.5

-48.44

-3.66

14.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017

Gross Sales

51.52

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

51.52

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.02

Ambition Mica Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

898.7

65.519,966.6973.910.11952.2398.13

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

507.55

45.896,475.0123.230.33525.7582.01

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

395.1

42.814,845.0115.710.38364.95107.4

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

381.2

49.964,717.2329.60.13439.158.43

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,117.1

27.643,588.0728.350.12242.59316.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambition Mica Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Govindbhai Patel

Independent Director

Paresh Kumar

Independent Director

Vinod Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Jani

Director

Pareshaben Govindbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambition Mica Ltd

Summary

Ambition Mica Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad, as Ambition Mica Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 19, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private to Public Company, dated March 25, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Company is an ISI certified Company primarily engaged in manufacturing of mid segment decorative laminates and door skins. Within a short period of existence, it has garnered significant market share in 1 MM mid segment brands. It market laminates under brands like Velson, Antique, Art Lam, Antique Aurum, Antique colour core and Antique Natural Wood. It also market door skin under brands like Beautique, Texas, Micro Touch, Antique Natural Wood and Door Touch.The Company got listed on SME platform of BSE Ltd. through Initial Public Offer on July 14, 2015. The Company came up with a Public Offer by issuing 30,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares in November, 2017. Before entering into manufacturing of laminates, the Promoters acquired extensive experience in marketing of laminates by operating under M/s. Anand Timber Mart. With the help of experience of promoters and a strong network of about 26 distributors and 4799 dealers, it serve both industrial and consumer industry and have been able to establish a presence in West and South India.Apart from this, the manufactur
Company FAQs

What is the Ambition Mica Ltd share price today?

The Ambition Mica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambition Mica Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambition Mica Ltd is ₹4.42 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambition Mica Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambition Mica Ltd is 0 and -0.35 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambition Mica Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambition Mica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambition Mica Ltd is ₹2.57 and ₹4.3 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ambition Mica Ltd?

Ambition Mica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.01%, 3 Years at -11.29%, 1 Year at -22.51%, 6 Month at -22.11%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 9.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambition Mica Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambition Mica Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.70 %

