SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹2.96
Prev. Close₹2.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹2.96
Day's Low₹2.96
52 Week's High₹4.3
52 Week's Low₹2.57
Book Value₹-8.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.92
14.92
14.92
14.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.42
-26.37
10.11
15.49
Net Worth
-12.5
-11.45
25.03
30.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.51
63.92
89.37
51.52
yoy growth (%)
-42.87
-28.48
73.47
4.76
Raw materials
-29.28
-45.74
-70.03
-35.52
As % of sales
80.19
71.56
78.35
68.94
Employee costs
-0.81
-2.15
-1.26
-1.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.67
0.11
2.65
2.98
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.91
-0.63
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.17
0.85
-0.75
-1.01
Working capital
-4.88
4.19
22.83
2.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.87
-28.48
73.47
4.76
Op profit growth
-54.39
-10.79
2.42
11.23
EBIT growth
-63.38
-17.06
2.09
8.14
Net profit growth
-629.5
-48.44
-3.66
14.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
51.52
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
51.52
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
898.7
|65.5
|19,966.69
|73.91
|0.11
|952.23
|98.13
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
507.55
|45.89
|6,475.01
|23.23
|0.33
|525.75
|82.01
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
395.1
|42.81
|4,845.01
|15.71
|0.38
|364.95
|107.4
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
381.2
|49.96
|4,717.23
|29.6
|0.13
|439.1
|58.43
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,117.1
|27.64
|3,588.07
|28.35
|0.12
|242.59
|316.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Govindbhai Patel
Independent Director
Paresh Kumar
Independent Director
Vinod Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Jani
Director
Pareshaben Govindbhai Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ambition Mica Ltd
Summary
Ambition Mica Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad, as Ambition Mica Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 19, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private to Public Company, dated March 25, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Company is an ISI certified Company primarily engaged in manufacturing of mid segment decorative laminates and door skins. Within a short period of existence, it has garnered significant market share in 1 MM mid segment brands. It market laminates under brands like Velson, Antique, Art Lam, Antique Aurum, Antique colour core and Antique Natural Wood. It also market door skin under brands like Beautique, Texas, Micro Touch, Antique Natural Wood and Door Touch.The Company got listed on SME platform of BSE Ltd. through Initial Public Offer on July 14, 2015. The Company came up with a Public Offer by issuing 30,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares in November, 2017. Before entering into manufacturing of laminates, the Promoters acquired extensive experience in marketing of laminates by operating under M/s. Anand Timber Mart. With the help of experience of promoters and a strong network of about 26 distributors and 4799 dealers, it serve both industrial and consumer industry and have been able to establish a presence in West and South India.Apart from this, the manufactur
Read More
The Ambition Mica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambition Mica Ltd is ₹4.42 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ambition Mica Ltd is 0 and -0.35 as of 02 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambition Mica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambition Mica Ltd is ₹2.57 and ₹4.3 as of 02 Sep ‘24
Ambition Mica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.01%, 3 Years at -11.29%, 1 Year at -22.51%, 6 Month at -22.11%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 9.63%.
