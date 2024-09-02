Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.51
63.92
89.37
51.52
yoy growth (%)
-42.87
-28.48
73.47
4.76
Raw materials
-29.28
-45.74
-70.03
-35.52
As % of sales
80.19
71.56
78.35
68.94
Employee costs
-0.81
-2.15
-1.26
-1.08
As % of sales
2.22
3.37
1.41
2.11
Other costs
-4.22
-11.2
-12.68
-9.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.56
17.53
14.19
18.72
Operating profit
2.19
4.81
5.39
5.26
OPM
6
7.52
6.03
10.22
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.91
-0.63
-0.55
Interest expense
-4.13
-3.88
-2.17
-1.74
Other income
0.07
0.11
0.06
0.01
Profit before tax
-2.67
0.11
2.65
2.98
Taxes
-0.17
0.85
-0.75
-1.01
Tax rate
6.55
741.85
-28.59
-34.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.84
0.97
1.89
1.96
Exceptional items
-2.32
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.16
0.97
1.89
1.96
yoy growth (%)
-629.5
-48.44
-3.66
14.72
NPM
-14.14
1.52
2.11
3.81
