Ambition Mica Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.96
(4.96%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.51

63.92

89.37

51.52

yoy growth (%)

-42.87

-28.48

73.47

4.76

Raw materials

-29.28

-45.74

-70.03

-35.52

As % of sales

80.19

71.56

78.35

68.94

Employee costs

-0.81

-2.15

-1.26

-1.08

As % of sales

2.22

3.37

1.41

2.11

Other costs

-4.22

-11.2

-12.68

-9.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.56

17.53

14.19

18.72

Operating profit

2.19

4.81

5.39

5.26

OPM

6

7.52

6.03

10.22

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.91

-0.63

-0.55

Interest expense

-4.13

-3.88

-2.17

-1.74

Other income

0.07

0.11

0.06

0.01

Profit before tax

-2.67

0.11

2.65

2.98

Taxes

-0.17

0.85

-0.75

-1.01

Tax rate

6.55

741.85

-28.59

-34.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.84

0.97

1.89

1.96

Exceptional items

-2.32

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.16

0.97

1.89

1.96

yoy growth (%)

-629.5

-48.44

-3.66

14.72

NPM

-14.14

1.52

2.11

3.81

