Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
898.7
|65.5
|19,966.69
|73.91
|0.11
|952.23
|98.13
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
507.55
|45.89
|6,475.01
|23.23
|0.33
|525.75
|82.01
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
395.1
|42.81
|4,845.01
|15.71
|0.38
|364.95
|107.4
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
381.2
|49.96
|4,717.23
|29.6
|0.13
|439.1
|58.43
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,117.1
|27.64
|3,588.07
|28.35
|0.12
|242.59
|316.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.