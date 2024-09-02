iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambition Mica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.96
(4.96%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Ambition Mica FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.67

0.11

2.65

2.98

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.91

-0.63

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.17

0.85

-0.75

-1.01

Working capital

-4.88

4.19

22.83

2.22

Other operating items

Operating

-8.53

4.24

24.08

3.62

Capital expenditure

0.46

0.46

2.37

1.48

Free cash flow

-8.07

4.71

26.45

5.1

Equity raised

30.76

28.19

17.38

17.17

Investing

0

0

-1

1

Financing

4.67

10.9

21.36

9.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.36

43.81

64.2

32.52

