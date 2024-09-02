Ambition Mica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.67
0.11
2.65
2.98
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.91
-0.63
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.17
0.85
-0.75
-1.01
Working capital
-4.88
4.19
22.83
2.22
Other operating items
Operating
-8.53
4.24
24.08
3.62
Capital expenditure
0.46
0.46
2.37
1.48
Free cash flow
-8.07
4.71
26.45
5.1
Equity raised
30.76
28.19
17.38
17.17
Investing
0
0
-1
1
Financing
4.67
10.9
21.36
9.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.36
43.81
64.2
32.52
