Ambition Mica Ltd Summary

Ambition Mica Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad, as Ambition Mica Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 19, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private to Public Company, dated March 25, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Company is an ISI certified Company primarily engaged in manufacturing of mid segment decorative laminates and door skins. Within a short period of existence, it has garnered significant market share in 1 MM mid segment brands. It market laminates under brands like Velson, Antique, Art Lam, Antique Aurum, Antique colour core and Antique Natural Wood. It also market door skin under brands like Beautique, Texas, Micro Touch, Antique Natural Wood and Door Touch.The Company got listed on SME platform of BSE Ltd. through Initial Public Offer on July 14, 2015. The Company came up with a Public Offer by issuing 30,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares in November, 2017. Before entering into manufacturing of laminates, the Promoters acquired extensive experience in marketing of laminates by operating under M/s. Anand Timber Mart. With the help of experience of promoters and a strong network of about 26 distributors and 4799 dealers, it serve both industrial and consumer industry and have been able to establish a presence in West and South India.Apart from this, the manufacturing process involves Phenol and Formaldehyde as raw material. These chemicals are heated to form Polymeric resin of Phenol Formaldehyde. It use Methanol as solvent and layers of these resins are applied on Decorative Paper. These papers are cut and several layers of such papers are joined according to required thickness. BOOP film is placed for separating the layers of two adjoining sheets and pressure is applied thereafter to form proper structure. Hydraulic pressure is applied through multi opening hydraulic press at high temperature to create proper mould. Such laminated sheets are trimmed from all four sides and each sheet is sanded from the back for proper bonding. These laminated sheets are packed and then dispatched.