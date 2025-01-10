iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Balance Sheet

11.51
(-1.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.56

-6.62

-6.14

-6.01

Net Worth

-0.75

-0.81

-0.33

-0.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0.78

0.88

0.42

0.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.03

0.06

0.08

0.08

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.22

0.03

0.07

0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.98

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.1

0.1

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-1.02

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.02

0

-0.01

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

0.02

0.07

0.1

0.09

Ambitious Plasto : related Articles

No Record Found

