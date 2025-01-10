Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.56
-6.62
-6.14
-6.01
Net Worth
-0.75
-0.81
-0.33
-0.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.78
0.88
0.42
0.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.03
0.06
0.08
0.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.22
0.03
0.07
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.98
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.1
0.1
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-1.02
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.02
0
-0.01
Cash
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
0.02
0.07
0.1
0.09
