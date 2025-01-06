Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.48
-0.08
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.03
-0.02
-0.54
-0.46
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-0.5
-0.62
-0.41
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.13
-0.5
-0.62
-0.41
Equity raised
-11.62
-10.47
-10.28
-10.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.33
0.04
0
0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.43
-10.94
-10.91
-10.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.