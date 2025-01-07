Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.69
2.27
1.21
yoy growth (%)
-100
-69.41
87.5
0
Raw materials
0
-1.02
-2.17
-1.13
As % of sales
0
147.84
95.91
93.31
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.04
-0.13
As % of sales
0
9.35
2.11
10.72
Other costs
-0.03
-0.22
-0.14
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
32.42
6.22
29.69
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.62
-0.09
-0.4
OPM
0
-89.62
-4.25
-33.74
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-9.85
0
0
Other income
0
0.13
0
0.46
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.48
-0.08
0.05
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0
-21.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.48
-0.08
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-0.48
-0.08
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-77.57
450.03
-313.83
46.19
NPM
0
-70.2
-3.9
3.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.