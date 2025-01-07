iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.21
(-1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.69

2.27

1.21

yoy growth (%)

-100

-69.41

87.5

0

Raw materials

0

-1.02

-2.17

-1.13

As % of sales

0

147.84

95.91

93.31

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.04

-0.13

As % of sales

0

9.35

2.11

10.72

Other costs

-0.03

-0.22

-0.14

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

32.42

6.22

29.69

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.62

-0.09

-0.4

OPM

0

-89.62

-4.25

-33.74

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-9.85

0

0

Other income

0

0.13

0

0.46

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.48

-0.08

0.05

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0

-21.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.48

-0.08

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

-0.48

-0.08

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-77.57

450.03

-313.83

46.19

NPM

0

-70.2

-3.9

3.42

Ambitious Plasto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.