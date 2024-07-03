iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Share Price

12.45
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.45
  • Day's High12.7
  • 52 Wk High18.84
  • Prev. Close12.7
  • Day's Low12.45
  • 52 Wk Low 5.29
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E52.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.26
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.45

Prev. Close

12.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

12.7

Day's Low

12.45

52 Week's High

18.84

52 Week's Low

5.29

Book Value

-1.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.23

P/E

52.92

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.70%

Non-Promoter- 75.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.56

-6.62

-6.14

-6.01

Net Worth

-0.75

-0.81

-0.33

-0.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.69

2.27

1.21

yoy growth (%)

-100

-69.41

87.5

0

Raw materials

0

-1.02

-2.17

-1.13

As % of sales

0

147.84

95.91

93.31

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.04

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.48

-0.08

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.03

-0.02

-0.54

-0.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-69.41

87.5

0

Op profit growth

-82.46

544

-76.34

3,171.05

EBIT growth

-77.61

450.62

-264.48

52.24

Net profit growth

-77.57

450.03

-313.83

46.19

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pinkal Rajeshbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Rajvi P Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hina D Patel

Independent Director

Mehul M. Raval

Independent Director

Bakul J. Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Summary

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd, incorporated in year 1992, emerged as a shining brand in manufacturing toys for toddlers. The Company has been designing and manufacturing toys since years and is into the field of baby care products.The Company is manufacturing and marketing under the brand name of Mums Love to all over India. It is having more than 260 dealers network all over India. Its a well known brand for baby care products like Baby feeding bottles, Nipples, Rattles, Teethers,Toys etc. Apart from this, their unique toys are created by a team of specialist designers - old enough to understand exactly what makes a great toy, but young enough to remember the fun and magic of childhood. Designed and tested to the highest standards, the Company ensure toys are safe and durable enough for even the toughest toddlers. The Company has a clear mission and a focus on good design, safety and durability of the toys is the promise and vision of the brand for generations to come.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd share price today?

The Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is 52.92 and -10.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is ₹5.29 and ₹18.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd?

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 50.58%, 1 Year at 111.67%, 6 Month at 54.88%, 3 Month at 38.34% and 1 Month at -8.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.