Open₹12.45
Prev. Close₹12.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹12.7
Day's Low₹12.45
52 Week's High₹18.84
52 Week's Low₹5.29
Book Value₹-1.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.23
P/E52.92
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.56
-6.62
-6.14
-6.01
Net Worth
-0.75
-0.81
-0.33
-0.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.69
2.27
1.21
yoy growth (%)
-100
-69.41
87.5
0
Raw materials
0
-1.02
-2.17
-1.13
As % of sales
0
147.84
95.91
93.31
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.04
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.48
-0.08
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.03
-0.02
-0.54
-0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-69.41
87.5
0
Op profit growth
-82.46
544
-76.34
3,171.05
EBIT growth
-77.61
450.62
-264.48
52.24
Net profit growth
-77.57
450.03
-313.83
46.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pinkal Rajeshbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Rajvi P Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hina D Patel
Independent Director
Mehul M. Raval
Independent Director
Bakul J. Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd
Summary
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd, incorporated in year 1992, emerged as a shining brand in manufacturing toys for toddlers. The Company has been designing and manufacturing toys since years and is into the field of baby care products.The Company is manufacturing and marketing under the brand name of Mums Love to all over India. It is having more than 260 dealers network all over India. Its a well known brand for baby care products like Baby feeding bottles, Nipples, Rattles, Teethers,Toys etc. Apart from this, their unique toys are created by a team of specialist designers - old enough to understand exactly what makes a great toy, but young enough to remember the fun and magic of childhood. Designed and tested to the highest standards, the Company ensure toys are safe and durable enough for even the toughest toddlers. The Company has a clear mission and a focus on good design, safety and durability of the toys is the promise and vision of the brand for generations to come.
Read More
The Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is 52.92 and -10.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is ₹5.29 and ₹18.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 50.58%, 1 Year at 111.67%, 6 Month at 54.88%, 3 Month at 38.34% and 1 Month at -8.10%.
