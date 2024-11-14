iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30-September-2024 of the Company The Board of Directors has considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the limited review report from statutory auditors for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024 and any other business with permission of the chairman if any. the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Office No. 703, Seventh Floor, Royal Square, Nr. R. K. Royal Hall, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 060, India, commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 1:50 P.M., inter alia considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the limited review report from statutory auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Further, in terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company will publish an extract of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31-March-2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business with permission of chairman if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 30-03-2024 Appointment of Independent Directors of the Company due to completion of tenure of existing Independent Directors of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business with permission of chairman if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting To considered and approved un-audited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 together with Limited Review Report for the aforementioned quarter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

