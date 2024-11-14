Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30-September-2024 of the Company The Board of Directors has considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the limited review report from statutory auditors for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024 and any other business with permission of the chairman if any. the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Office No. 703, Seventh Floor, Royal Square, Nr. R. K. Royal Hall, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 060, India, commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 1:50 P.M., inter alia considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the limited review report from statutory auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Further, in terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company will publish an extract of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31-March-2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business with permission of chairman if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 30-03-2024 Appointment of Independent Directors of the Company due to completion of tenure of existing Independent Directors of the Company.

