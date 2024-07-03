Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Summary

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd, incorporated in year 1992, emerged as a shining brand in manufacturing toys for toddlers. The Company has been designing and manufacturing toys since years and is into the field of baby care products.The Company is manufacturing and marketing under the brand name of Mums Love to all over India. It is having more than 260 dealers network all over India. Its a well known brand for baby care products like Baby feeding bottles, Nipples, Rattles, Teethers,Toys etc. Apart from this, their unique toys are created by a team of specialist designers - old enough to understand exactly what makes a great toy, but young enough to remember the fun and magic of childhood. Designed and tested to the highest standards, the Company ensure toys are safe and durable enough for even the toughest toddlers. The Company has a clear mission and a focus on good design, safety and durability of the toys is the promise and vision of the brand for generations to come.