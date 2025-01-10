iifl-logo-icon 1
Amforge Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

10.69
(2.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.83

9.61

9.42

7.8

Net Worth

12.71

12.49

12.3

10.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

1.71

1.82

2.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.86

Total Liabilities

13.42

14.2

14.12

13.94

Fixed Assets

4.38

4.18

4.5

4.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.02

0.07

0.07

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.52

7.79

8.73

7.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.92

11.38

13.23

11.92

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.12

-0.11

-0.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.32

-3.47

-4.39

-4.02

Cash

0.5

2.15

0.82

1.19

Total Assets

13.42

14.19

14.12

13.94

