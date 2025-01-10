Amforge Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.83
9.61
9.42
7.8
Net Worth
12.71
12.49
12.3
10.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
1.71
1.82
2.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.86
Total Liabilities
13.42
14.2
14.12
13.94
Fixed Assets
4.38
4.18
4.5
4.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.02
0.07
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.52
7.79
8.73
7.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.92
11.38
13.23
11.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.12
-0.11
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.32
-3.47
-4.39
-4.02
Cash
0.5
2.15
0.82
1.19
Total Assets
13.42
14.19
14.12
13.94
