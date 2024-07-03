Summary

Amforge Industries Limited (AIL), which got incorporated on 21 Apr.71 as Hakimrai Jaichand Forgings Pvt Ltd, took over the running business of the partnership firm, Hakimrai Jaichand, which was mainly engaged in the business of Steel Forgings. The name of the Company was changed to Amforge Industries Limited on December 9, 1995 and it became a public limited company on Jan. 16, 1986. Later in April 1994, Isha Steel Processors was amalgamated with Amforge Industries Ltd. AIL is the second-largest manufacturer of forgings in the country. It produces a wide range of quality steel forgings from its plants at Mumbai, Pune, Faridabad and Khopoli. In 1986, the Company went Public. It came out with a public issue of 14.19 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 100, aggregating Rs 14.19 cr, in Jul.90. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance its Rs 25.19-cr expansion project to increase the forgings capacity to 35,000 tpa. In 1996-97. after the initial phase of stabilization, the new precision forging plant at Chakan, Pune became fully operational. This year the company has also undertook an exercise aimed at improving operational efficiency and productivity with the help of an internationally reputed consulting firm.In 2005-06, the Chakan Plant was demerged with and into Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. (MASL) from 01.04.2005. In Consideration of the same, the shareholders of the Company received 1 No. each of Equity Share of Rs.10/- each and 4% Redeemable Preference Share of Rs.31/- eac

Read More