SectorFinance
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹10.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹10.61
52 Week's High₹15.5
52 Week's Low₹9.07
Book Value₹8.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.83
9.61
9.42
7.8
Net Worth
12.71
12.49
12.3
10.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0.32
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-84.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.32
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.36
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.57
-0.53
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-4.91
0.45
2.51
0.38
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.41
-0.73
-0.36
Tax paid
-11.59
0.42
-0.37
0.87
Working capital
-8.51
0.15
2.31
-0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-84.3
Op profit growth
121.14
-0.7
24.1
1.93
EBIT growth
-659.7
-72.38
139.3
-159.46
Net profit growth
-1,968
-58.69
70.56
-219.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
0.91
0.28
28.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.91
0.28
28.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.07
Other Income
2.6
0.15
1.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Puneet Makar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Archana M. Soi
Independent Director
Sunil K Aggarwal
Independent Director
Ajit P Walwaikar
Independent Director
Navin Chandramani Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjay Rajaram Posam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinshuk Rajkumar Tiwari
Managing Director
Jayesh Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amforge Industries Ltd
Summary
Amforge Industries Limited (AIL), which got incorporated on 21 Apr.71 as Hakimrai Jaichand Forgings Pvt Ltd, took over the running business of the partnership firm, Hakimrai Jaichand, which was mainly engaged in the business of Steel Forgings. The name of the Company was changed to Amforge Industries Limited on December 9, 1995 and it became a public limited company on Jan. 16, 1986. Later in April 1994, Isha Steel Processors was amalgamated with Amforge Industries Ltd. AIL is the second-largest manufacturer of forgings in the country. It produces a wide range of quality steel forgings from its plants at Mumbai, Pune, Faridabad and Khopoli. In 1986, the Company went Public. It came out with a public issue of 14.19 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 100, aggregating Rs 14.19 cr, in Jul.90. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance its Rs 25.19-cr expansion project to increase the forgings capacity to 35,000 tpa. In 1996-97. after the initial phase of stabilization, the new precision forging plant at Chakan, Pune became fully operational. This year the company has also undertook an exercise aimed at improving operational efficiency and productivity with the help of an internationally reputed consulting firm.In 2005-06, the Chakan Plant was demerged with and into Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. (MASL) from 01.04.2005. In Consideration of the same, the shareholders of the Company received 1 No. each of Equity Share of Rs.10/- each and 4% Redeemable Preference Share of Rs.31/- eac
Read More
The Amforge Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amforge Industries Ltd is ₹15.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amforge Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amforge Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amforge Industries Ltd is ₹9.07 and ₹15.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amforge Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.62%, 3 Years at 8.52%, 1 Year at -10.03%, 6 Month at -13.74%, 3 Month at 5.12% and 1 Month at -6.57%.
