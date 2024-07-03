iifl-logo-icon 1
Amforge Industries Ltd Share Price

10.88
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:22:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High11
  • 52 Wk High15.5
  • Prev. Close10.67
  • Day's Low10.61
  • 52 Wk Low 9.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value8.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amforge Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Amforge Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

Amforge Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amforge Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 42.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amforge Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.83

9.61

9.42

7.8

Net Worth

12.71

12.49

12.3

10.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0.32

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-84.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.32

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.36

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.57

-0.53

-0.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-4.91

0.45

2.51

0.38

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.41

-0.73

-0.36

Tax paid

-11.59

0.42

-0.37

0.87

Working capital

-8.51

0.15

2.31

-0.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-84.3

Op profit growth

121.14

-0.7

24.1

1.93

EBIT growth

-659.7

-72.38

139.3

-159.46

Net profit growth

-1,968

-58.69

70.56

-219.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

0.91

0.28

28.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.91

0.28

28.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.07

Other Income

2.6

0.15

1.55

View Annually Results

Amforge Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amforge Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Puneet Makar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Archana M. Soi

Independent Director

Sunil K Aggarwal

Independent Director

Ajit P Walwaikar

Independent Director

Navin Chandramani Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjay Rajaram Posam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinshuk Rajkumar Tiwari

Managing Director

Jayesh Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amforge Industries Ltd

Summary

Amforge Industries Limited (AIL), which got incorporated on 21 Apr.71 as Hakimrai Jaichand Forgings Pvt Ltd, took over the running business of the partnership firm, Hakimrai Jaichand, which was mainly engaged in the business of Steel Forgings. The name of the Company was changed to Amforge Industries Limited on December 9, 1995 and it became a public limited company on Jan. 16, 1986. Later in April 1994, Isha Steel Processors was amalgamated with Amforge Industries Ltd. AIL is the second-largest manufacturer of forgings in the country. It produces a wide range of quality steel forgings from its plants at Mumbai, Pune, Faridabad and Khopoli. In 1986, the Company went Public. It came out with a public issue of 14.19 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 100, aggregating Rs 14.19 cr, in Jul.90. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance its Rs 25.19-cr expansion project to increase the forgings capacity to 35,000 tpa. In 1996-97. after the initial phase of stabilization, the new precision forging plant at Chakan, Pune became fully operational. This year the company has also undertook an exercise aimed at improving operational efficiency and productivity with the help of an internationally reputed consulting firm.In 2005-06, the Chakan Plant was demerged with and into Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. (MASL) from 01.04.2005. In Consideration of the same, the shareholders of the Company received 1 No. each of Equity Share of Rs.10/- each and 4% Redeemable Preference Share of Rs.31/- eac
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amforge Industries Ltd share price today?

The Amforge Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amforge Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amforge Industries Ltd is ₹15.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amforge Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amforge Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amforge Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amforge Industries Ltd is ₹9.07 and ₹15.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amforge Industries Ltd?

Amforge Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.62%, 3 Years at 8.52%, 1 Year at -10.03%, 6 Month at -13.74%, 3 Month at 5.12% and 1 Month at -6.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amforge Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amforge Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.96 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 42.87 %

