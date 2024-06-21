|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Jul 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|AGM:23.07.2024 Book closure for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 23rd July 2024 @ 2.30 p.m. - through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) Annual Report along with Notice convening the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Outcome of 52nd Annual General Meeting held on 23rd July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) We are herewith submitting the Scrutinizer Report of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23/07/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
