Amforge Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-4.91
0.45
2.51
0.38
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.41
-0.73
-0.36
Tax paid
-11.59
0.42
-0.37
0.87
Working capital
-8.51
0.15
2.31
-0.34
Other operating items
Operating
-25.47
0.62
3.71
0.54
Capital expenditure
0.14
-0.06
0.82
0.6
Free cash flow
-25.33
0.56
4.53
1.15
Equity raised
44.13
42.36
38.36
36.12
Investing
-0.29
-0.14
-0.55
-5.43
Financing
5.71
0.79
2.93
3.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.21
43.58
45.27
35.3
