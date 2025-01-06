iifl-logo-icon 1
Amforge Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.49
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Amforge Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-4.91

0.45

2.51

0.38

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.41

-0.73

-0.36

Tax paid

-11.59

0.42

-0.37

0.87

Working capital

-8.51

0.15

2.31

-0.34

Other operating items

Operating

-25.47

0.62

3.71

0.54

Capital expenditure

0.14

-0.06

0.82

0.6

Free cash flow

-25.33

0.56

4.53

1.15

Equity raised

44.13

42.36

38.36

36.12

Investing

-0.29

-0.14

-0.55

-5.43

Financing

5.71

0.79

2.93

3.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.21

43.58

45.27

35.3

