|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0.32
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-84.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.32
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.36
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.57
-0.53
-0.53
As % of sales
0
0
0
161.77
Other costs
-5.79
-2.35
-2.41
-1.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
560.61
Operating profit
-6.48
-2.93
-2.95
-2.38
OPM
0
0
0
-721.75
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.41
-0.73
-0.36
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.33
-0.37
-0.82
Other income
2.49
4.14
6.57
3.95
Profit before tax
-4.91
0.45
2.51
0.38
Taxes
-11.59
0.42
-0.37
0.87
Tax rate
235.83
92.09
-14.84
229.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.5
0.88
2.13
1.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-16.5
0.88
2.13
1.25
yoy growth (%)
-1,968
-58.69
70.56
-219.14
NPM
0
0
0
380.09
