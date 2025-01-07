iifl-logo-icon 1
Amforge Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.5
(1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:03:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0.32

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-84.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.32

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.36

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.57

-0.53

-0.53

As % of sales

0

0

0

161.77

Other costs

-5.79

-2.35

-2.41

-1.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

560.61

Operating profit

-6.48

-2.93

-2.95

-2.38

OPM

0

0

0

-721.75

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.41

-0.73

-0.36

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.33

-0.37

-0.82

Other income

2.49

4.14

6.57

3.95

Profit before tax

-4.91

0.45

2.51

0.38

Taxes

-11.59

0.42

-0.37

0.87

Tax rate

235.83

92.09

-14.84

229.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.5

0.88

2.13

1.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-16.5

0.88

2.13

1.25

yoy growth (%)

-1,968

-58.69

70.56

-219.14

NPM

0

0

0

380.09

