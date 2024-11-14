Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

AMFORGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14* November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 1118 Dalamal Tower 11 Floor Free Press Journal Marg Nariman Point Mumbai Maharashtra 400021 to inter-alia consider the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September. 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of board meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

AMFORGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. Approved Un-audited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

AMFORGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Statutory auditors and business related to the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

AMFORGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Resignation of CFO Appointment of CFO Appointment of Additional Director Appointment of Managing Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024