Amforge Industries Ltd Management Discussions

FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE):
|(Rs.in 000s)
|PARTICULARS
|2016-2017
|2015-2016
|Total Income
|24,983.67
|41,472.21
|Earnings before interest, depreciation, exceptional items and tax
|(1,601.20)
|12,126.05
|Less : Depreciation
|4,629.19
|4,167.61
|Profit before interest, exceptional items and tax
|(6,230.39)
|7,958.44
|Less : Interest and Finance cost
|4,606.57
|3,358.82
|Profit before exceptional items and tax
|(10,836.96)
|4,599.92
|Less : Exceptional items
|38,313.06
|-
|Profit before tax
|(49,150.02)
|4,599.92
|Provision for current tax
|-
|1,000.00
|Provision for deferred tax /Prior year
|1,15,911.00
|(79.30)
|Profit after tax
|(1,65,061.02)
|8,836.22
|Balance of (Loss) brought forward from previous year
|(3,94,418.48)
|(4,03,254.70)
|(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet
|(5,59,479.50)
|(3,94,418.48)
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
During the financial year under review, your Company registered a total income of Rs.24,983.67 thousand as against (Rs.41,472.21 thousand) in the previous year and earning loss before interest, depreciation, exceptional items and tax (Rs.1,601.20) thousand as against (Rs.12,126.05 thousand) in the previous year. The loss before tax for the year is (Rs.49,150.02) thousand, as against profit of (Rs.4,599.92 thousand), in the previous year.
INTERNAL AND FINANCIAL CONTROL:
The Company has in place adequate internal and financial controls to ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes applicable with reference to financial statements. The internal audit is entrusted to M/s. Ashwin K. Shah, Chartered Accountant (Membership No.033083).
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
There were no manufacturing activities to report on Management Discussion and Analysis pursuant to Regulation 34 (e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|Fali Mama
|Director
|DIN:00012636
|Place: Mumbai
|Date: 11/08/2017
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.