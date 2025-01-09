iifl-logo-icon 1
Amit International Ltd Balance Sheet

4.5
(2.51%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.95

18.95

18.95

18.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

0.6

0.57

0.43

Net Worth

19.61

19.55

19.52

19.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.03

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.61

19.58

19.57

19.38

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.73

5.73

5.73

5.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.32

13.66

13.52

13.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.59

13.84

13.72

13.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

-0.16

-0.18

-0.14

Cash

0.53

0.15

0.27

0.29

Total Assets

19.62

19.58

19.56

19.38

