Amit International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.95
18.95
18.95
18.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
0.6
0.57
0.43
Net Worth
19.61
19.55
19.52
19.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.03
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.61
19.58
19.57
19.38
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.73
5.73
5.73
5.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.32
13.66
13.52
13.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.59
13.84
13.72
13.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.16
-0.18
-0.14
Cash
0.53
0.15
0.27
0.29
Total Assets
19.62
19.58
19.56
19.38
