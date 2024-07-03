iifl-logo-icon 1
Amit International Ltd Share Price

4.1
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.51
  • Day's High4.51
  • 52 Wk High6.09
  • Prev. Close4.3
  • Day's Low4.1
  • 52 Wk Low 3.16
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E215
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.36
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amit International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.51

Prev. Close

4.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

4.51

Day's Low

4.1

52 Week's High

6.09

52 Week's Low

3.16

Book Value

10.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.77

P/E

215

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Amit International Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

Amit International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Amit International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.49%

Non-Promoter- 5.53%

Institutions: 5.52%

Non-Institutions: 76.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amit International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.95

18.95

18.95

18.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

0.6

0.57

0.43

Net Worth

19.61

19.55

19.52

19.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.09

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.13

-0.01

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.19

-0.32

-1.25

-10.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-36.97

167.96

0.63

-8.07

EBIT growth

20.18

-1,392.07

-84.67

-62.9

Net profit growth

27.17

-1,010.43

-85.6

-57.74

No Record Found

Amit International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amit International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kirti J Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payat Rathi

Additional Director

Sheetal Ganat

Additional Director

MR Somnath Vaiinath Kumbha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amit International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.94, Amit International, after incorporation, took over two partnership firms -- Amit Exports and Minal Exports, engaged in the manufacture of cotton sports socks since 1988. It is promoted by J A Doshi, Kirti Doshi, Manoj Doshi and Mahesh Doshi.Amit International is a company committed to understanding the needs of customers and then clearly communicating those needs to suppliers. This requires maintaining close contacts, high technical performance standards, constant dedication and a clear understanding of market needs and access to leading worlds suppliers. At present, the Company cater to Industries such as Dyes and Dye Intermediates, Agro-Chemicals, Water treatment, Construction chemical and Textile and Oil-Field Chemicals.In Sep.95, the company came out with a public issue of 15,39,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 3,84,75,000, to expand its capacity to manufacture and export cotton sports socks from 2.10 lac dozen pairs pa to 8.40 lac dozen pairs pa, at its plant in Silvassa.During 1996-97, Company set up a wholly owned subsidiary, named Rimmel Rogers Inc., and contributed Rs. 9 Lacs towards acquisition of 25000 Shares of US$ 1/- each.During the year 1996-97, Rimmel Roger Inc., a Company incorporated in the United States of America with the object of dealing in Hosiery Products, became subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2005-06, M/s Rimmel Rogers Inc. ceased to b
Company FAQs

What is the Amit International Ltd share price today?

The Amit International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amit International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amit International Ltd is ₹7.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amit International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amit International Ltd is 215 and 0.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amit International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amit International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amit International Ltd is ₹3.16 and ₹6.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amit International Ltd?

Amit International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.84%, 3 Years at -27.45%, 1 Year at 15.28%, 6 Month at 11.69%, 3 Month at 4.88% and 1 Month at -4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amit International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amit International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 17.49 %
Institutions - 5.53 %
Public - 76.98 %

