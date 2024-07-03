SectorTrading
Open₹4.51
Prev. Close₹4.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹4.51
Day's Low₹4.1
52 Week's High₹6.09
52 Week's Low₹3.16
Book Value₹10.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.77
P/E215
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.95
18.95
18.95
18.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
0.6
0.57
0.43
Net Worth
19.61
19.55
19.52
19.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.13
-0.01
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.19
-0.32
-1.25
-10.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-36.97
167.96
0.63
-8.07
EBIT growth
20.18
-1,392.07
-84.67
-62.9
Net profit growth
27.17
-1,010.43
-85.6
-57.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kirti J Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payat Rathi
Additional Director
Sheetal Ganat
Additional Director
MR Somnath Vaiinath Kumbha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amit International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.94, Amit International, after incorporation, took over two partnership firms -- Amit Exports and Minal Exports, engaged in the manufacture of cotton sports socks since 1988. It is promoted by J A Doshi, Kirti Doshi, Manoj Doshi and Mahesh Doshi.Amit International is a company committed to understanding the needs of customers and then clearly communicating those needs to suppliers. This requires maintaining close contacts, high technical performance standards, constant dedication and a clear understanding of market needs and access to leading worlds suppliers. At present, the Company cater to Industries such as Dyes and Dye Intermediates, Agro-Chemicals, Water treatment, Construction chemical and Textile and Oil-Field Chemicals.In Sep.95, the company came out with a public issue of 15,39,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 3,84,75,000, to expand its capacity to manufacture and export cotton sports socks from 2.10 lac dozen pairs pa to 8.40 lac dozen pairs pa, at its plant in Silvassa.During 1996-97, Company set up a wholly owned subsidiary, named Rimmel Rogers Inc., and contributed Rs. 9 Lacs towards acquisition of 25000 Shares of US$ 1/- each.During the year 1996-97, Rimmel Roger Inc., a Company incorporated in the United States of America with the object of dealing in Hosiery Products, became subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2005-06, M/s Rimmel Rogers Inc. ceased to b
Read More
The Amit International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amit International Ltd is ₹7.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amit International Ltd is 215 and 0.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amit International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amit International Ltd is ₹3.16 and ₹6.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amit International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.84%, 3 Years at -27.45%, 1 Year at 15.28%, 6 Month at 11.69%, 3 Month at 4.88% and 1 Month at -4.44%.
