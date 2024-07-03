Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.94, Amit International, after incorporation, took over two partnership firms -- Amit Exports and Minal Exports, engaged in the manufacture of cotton sports socks since 1988. It is promoted by J A Doshi, Kirti Doshi, Manoj Doshi and Mahesh Doshi.Amit International is a company committed to understanding the needs of customers and then clearly communicating those needs to suppliers. This requires maintaining close contacts, high technical performance standards, constant dedication and a clear understanding of market needs and access to leading worlds suppliers. At present, the Company cater to Industries such as Dyes and Dye Intermediates, Agro-Chemicals, Water treatment, Construction chemical and Textile and Oil-Field Chemicals.In Sep.95, the company came out with a public issue of 15,39,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 3,84,75,000, to expand its capacity to manufacture and export cotton sports socks from 2.10 lac dozen pairs pa to 8.40 lac dozen pairs pa, at its plant in Silvassa.During 1996-97, Company set up a wholly owned subsidiary, named Rimmel Rogers Inc., and contributed Rs. 9 Lacs towards acquisition of 25000 Shares of US$ 1/- each.During the year 1996-97, Rimmel Roger Inc., a Company incorporated in the United States of America with the object of dealing in Hosiery Products, became subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2005-06, M/s Rimmel Rogers Inc. ceased to b

Read More