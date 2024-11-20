|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Nov 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items attached. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial Result for period ended 30/09/2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Result for period ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Financial Result for Period ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as per intimation letter attached. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Period ended 31/03/2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial Results for Perioed ended 31/12/2023. Submission of Financial Result for 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.