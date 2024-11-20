iifl-logo-icon 1
Amit International Ltd Board Meeting

4.58
(4.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Amit Internation CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items attached. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial Result for period ended 30/09/2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Result for period ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Financial Result for Period ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as per intimation letter attached. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Period ended 31/03/2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial Results for Perioed ended 31/12/2023. Submission of Financial Result for 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Amit Internation: Related News

No Record Found

