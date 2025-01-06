Amit International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.13
-0.01
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.19
-0.32
-1.25
-10.8
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
-0.21
-1.34
-10.96
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.31
-0.21
-1.34
-10.96
Equity raised
0.53
0.06
-0.09
0.05
Investing
0.08
-0.13
0.45
0
Financing
0.09
0.14
0.21
0.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.02
-0.13
-0.78
-10.66
