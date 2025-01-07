Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.19
-0.35
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.29
-0.46
-0.17
-0.17
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.08
-0.08
Interest expense
-7.96
-4.56
0
0
Other income
0.44
0.59
0.24
0.19
Profit before tax
0.15
0.13
-0.01
-0.06
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-18.49
-22.99
4.8
16.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
0.1
-0.01
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
0.1
-0.01
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
27.17
-1,010.43
-85.6
-57.74
NPM
0
0
0
0
Invest wise with Expert advice
