Amrapali Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.71
25.71
25.71
25.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.66
4.77
4.05
4.47
Net Worth
31.37
30.48
29.76
30.18
Minority Interest
Debt
62.97
94.47
81.38
20.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.2
3.28
3.26
3.16
Total Liabilities
97.54
128.23
114.4
54.13
Fixed Assets
23.11
24.93
25.15
26.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.21
0.21
1.94
2.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
73.32
102.82
78.13
14.82
Inventories
15.48
33.99
18.9
4.19
Inventory Days
0.07
Sundry Debtors
0
0.42
1.75
0.42
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
131.69
133.61
107.62
67.76
Sundry Creditors
-1.07
-18.63
-9.69
-52.51
Creditor Days
0.89
Other Current Liabilities
-72.78
-46.57
-40.45
-5.04
Cash
0.9
0.25
9.17
9.61
Total Assets
97.54
128.21
114.39
54.12
