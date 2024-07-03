iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrapali Industries Ltd Share Price

16.7
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.28
  • Day's High17.28
  • 52 Wk High22.87
  • Prev. Close17.28
  • Day's Low16.56
  • 52 Wk Low 12.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E157.09
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.17
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amrapali Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.28

Prev. Close

17.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

17.28

Day's Low

16.56

52 Week's High

22.87

52 Week's Low

12.85

Book Value

6.17

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85.86

P/E

157.09

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Amrapali Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Amrapali Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amrapali Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.42%

Non-Promoter- 26.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amrapali Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.71

25.71

25.71

25.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.66

4.77

4.05

4.47

Net Worth

31.37

30.48

29.76

30.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21,327.21

13,283.41

9,964.43

4,931.21

yoy growth (%)

60.55

33.3

102.06

-34.54

Raw materials

-21,312.41

-13,274.65

-9,910.4

-4,919.27

As % of sales

99.93

99.93

99.45

99.75

Employee costs

-0.85

-1.01

-0.88

-1.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.26

0.64

-1.18

2.49

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.76

-1.98

-2.07

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.18

-2.24

-0.27

Working capital

23.03

-36.17

19.03

-31.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.55

33.3

102.06

-34.54

Op profit growth

402.94

-50.51

-33.68

131.59

EBIT growth

119.59

5.41

-35.57

207.78

Net profit growth

423.16

-113.35

-254.84

-733.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

27,300.89

29,068.44

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

27,300.89

29,068.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

4.04

4.17

Amrapali Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amrapali Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yashwant Thakkar

Independent Director

Mayur Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ekta Jain

Independent Director

Haresh Chaudhari

Independent Director

Urshita Patel

Non Executive Director

Bhumi Patel

Non Executive Director

Hasmukh Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amrapali Industries Ltd

Summary

Amrapali Industries Ltd, was incorporated in 1988. The Company operates as a stock and commodity brokerage company. It offers stock brokering services, equity shares investments, consultancy, portfolio management, corporate advisory, and other financial markets services. Amrapali Industries serves clients in India. The Company is engaged in the business of different types of activities likeentertainment Activities, Bullion Trading and Share trading, etc.During the year 2021-22, the Entertainment Business of the Company was demerged into Amrapali Asset Reconstruction Company Private Limited through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger.
Company FAQs

What is the Amrapali Industries Ltd share price today?

The Amrapali Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amrapali Industries Ltd is ₹85.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amrapali Industries Ltd is 157.09 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amrapali Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amrapali Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amrapali Industries Ltd is ₹12.85 and ₹22.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amrapali Industries Ltd?

Amrapali Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.93%, 3 Years at -13.77%, 1 Year at 23.52%, 6 Month at 0.23%, 3 Month at 11.92% and 1 Month at -3.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amrapali Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amrapali Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.57 %

