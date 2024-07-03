Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹17.28
Prev. Close₹17.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹17.28
Day's Low₹16.56
52 Week's High₹22.87
52 Week's Low₹12.85
Book Value₹6.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.86
P/E157.09
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.71
25.71
25.71
25.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.66
4.77
4.05
4.47
Net Worth
31.37
30.48
29.76
30.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,327.21
13,283.41
9,964.43
4,931.21
yoy growth (%)
60.55
33.3
102.06
-34.54
Raw materials
-21,312.41
-13,274.65
-9,910.4
-4,919.27
As % of sales
99.93
99.93
99.45
99.75
Employee costs
-0.85
-1.01
-0.88
-1.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.26
0.64
-1.18
2.49
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.76
-1.98
-2.07
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.18
-2.24
-0.27
Working capital
23.03
-36.17
19.03
-31.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.55
33.3
102.06
-34.54
Op profit growth
402.94
-50.51
-33.68
131.59
EBIT growth
119.59
5.41
-35.57
207.78
Net profit growth
423.16
-113.35
-254.84
-733.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
27,300.89
29,068.44
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
27,300.89
29,068.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.04
4.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yashwant Thakkar
Independent Director
Mayur Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ekta Jain
Independent Director
Haresh Chaudhari
Independent Director
Urshita Patel
Non Executive Director
Bhumi Patel
Non Executive Director
Hasmukh Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amrapali Industries Ltd
Summary
Amrapali Industries Ltd, was incorporated in 1988. The Company operates as a stock and commodity brokerage company. It offers stock brokering services, equity shares investments, consultancy, portfolio management, corporate advisory, and other financial markets services. Amrapali Industries serves clients in India. The Company is engaged in the business of different types of activities likeentertainment Activities, Bullion Trading and Share trading, etc.During the year 2021-22, the Entertainment Business of the Company was demerged into Amrapali Asset Reconstruction Company Private Limited through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger.
Read More
The Amrapali Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amrapali Industries Ltd is ₹85.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amrapali Industries Ltd is 157.09 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amrapali Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amrapali Industries Ltd is ₹12.85 and ₹22.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amrapali Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.93%, 3 Years at -13.77%, 1 Year at 23.52%, 6 Month at 0.23%, 3 Month at 11.92% and 1 Month at -3.73%.
