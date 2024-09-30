Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), please find herewith the enclosed Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023 - 24 AGM Proceedings (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)