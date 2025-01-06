Amrapali Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.26
0.64
-1.18
2.49
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.76
-1.98
-2.07
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.18
-2.24
-0.27
Working capital
23.03
-36.17
19.03
-31.76
Other operating items
Operating
23.61
-37.47
13.61
-31.62
Capital expenditure
0
0.28
0.28
0.03
Free cash flow
23.61
-37.19
13.9
-31.58
Equity raised
4.14
3.29
10.28
9.59
Investing
0.72
-2.19
-3.44
-3.08
Financing
73.1
99.11
63.81
54.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
101.57
63.01
84.56
29.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.