Amrapali Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.7
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Amrapali Industries Ltd

Amrapali Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.26

0.64

-1.18

2.49

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.76

-1.98

-2.07

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.18

-2.24

-0.27

Working capital

23.03

-36.17

19.03

-31.76

Other operating items

Operating

23.61

-37.47

13.61

-31.62

Capital expenditure

0

0.28

0.28

0.03

Free cash flow

23.61

-37.19

13.9

-31.58

Equity raised

4.14

3.29

10.28

9.59

Investing

0.72

-2.19

-3.44

-3.08

Financing

73.1

99.11

63.81

54.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

101.57

63.01

84.56

29.49

