|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,327.21
13,283.41
9,964.43
4,931.21
yoy growth (%)
60.55
33.3
102.06
-34.54
Raw materials
-21,312.41
-13,274.65
-9,910.4
-4,919.27
As % of sales
99.93
99.93
99.45
99.75
Employee costs
-0.85
-1.01
-0.88
-1.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.02
Other costs
-4.11
-5.78
-49.19
-4.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.01
0.04
0.49
0.1
Operating profit
9.83
1.95
3.95
5.96
OPM
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.12
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.76
-1.98
-2.07
Interest expense
-8.84
-4.87
-6.4
-5.62
Other income
4.07
5.32
3.26
4.23
Profit before tax
3.26
0.64
-1.18
2.49
Taxes
-0.86
-0.18
-2.24
-0.27
Tax rate
-26.5
-28.42
190.54
-11.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.39
0.45
-3.42
2.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.39
0.45
-3.42
2.21
yoy growth (%)
423.16
-113.35
-254.84
-733.75
NPM
0.01
0
-0.03
0.04
