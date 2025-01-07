iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrapali Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.69
(0.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21,327.21

13,283.41

9,964.43

4,931.21

yoy growth (%)

60.55

33.3

102.06

-34.54

Raw materials

-21,312.41

-13,274.65

-9,910.4

-4,919.27

As % of sales

99.93

99.93

99.45

99.75

Employee costs

-0.85

-1.01

-0.88

-1.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.02

Other costs

-4.11

-5.78

-49.19

-4.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.01

0.04

0.49

0.1

Operating profit

9.83

1.95

3.95

5.96

OPM

0.04

0.01

0.03

0.12

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.76

-1.98

-2.07

Interest expense

-8.84

-4.87

-6.4

-5.62

Other income

4.07

5.32

3.26

4.23

Profit before tax

3.26

0.64

-1.18

2.49

Taxes

-0.86

-0.18

-2.24

-0.27

Tax rate

-26.5

-28.42

190.54

-11.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.39

0.45

-3.42

2.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.39

0.45

-3.42

2.21

yoy growth (%)

423.16

-113.35

-254.84

-733.75

NPM

0.01

0

-0.03

0.04

