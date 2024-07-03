Amrapali Industries Ltd Summary

Amrapali Industries Ltd, was incorporated in 1988. The Company operates as a stock and commodity brokerage company. It offers stock brokering services, equity shares investments, consultancy, portfolio management, corporate advisory, and other financial markets services. Amrapali Industries serves clients in India. The Company is engaged in the business of different types of activities likeentertainment Activities, Bullion Trading and Share trading, etc.During the year 2021-22, the Entertainment Business of the Company was demerged into Amrapali Asset Reconstruction Company Private Limited through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger.