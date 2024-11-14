Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

AMRAPALI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

AMRAPALI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 19 20 21 Narayan Chambers 3rd Floor Behind Patang Hotel Ashram Road Ahmedabad -380009 Gujarat inter alia to consider the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the First quarter and three months ended on 30th June, 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

AMRAPALI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 inter alia to consider the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 of the current financial year 2023-24 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LO) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated and connected persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 1st April 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 30, 2024 at 17:30 hours and concluded at 18:00 hours, and has inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1) Audited Financial Result for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee We request you to take this intimation on your records Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 29, 2024 at 14:30 hours and concluded at 15:00 hours, and has inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1) Appointment of Ms. Bhumika Vipulkumar Ranpura, Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Fear 2023 - 24. The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure - I. 2) Appointment of Ms. Bhumika Vipulkumar Ranpura, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Fear 2024 - 25. The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure - I. Read less.. Submission of the information related to the appointment of Secretarial auditor and internal auditor for the f.y 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024