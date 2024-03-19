iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Anand Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.93

0.93

0.93

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.72

38.35

34.27

94.47

Net Worth

9.65

39.28

35.2

95.4

Minority Interest

Debt

11.52

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.17

39.28

35.2

95.4

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.33

642.77

647.97

570.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.19

17.26

0.09

0.17

Networking Capital

-7.15

-622.53

-613.93

-476.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

26.48

30.06

41.94

183.56

Sundry Creditors

-33.33

-30.13

-33.39

-31.57

Creditor Days

1,324.5

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-622.46

-622.48

-628.3

Cash

0.79

1.77

1.05

0.7

Total Assets

21.18

39.28

35.21

95.42

Anand Proj. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Projects Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.