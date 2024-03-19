Anand Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.93
0.93
0.93
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.72
38.35
34.27
94.47
Net Worth
9.65
39.28
35.2
95.4
Minority Interest
Debt
11.52
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.17
39.28
35.2
95.4
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.33
642.77
647.97
570.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.19
17.26
0.09
0.17
Networking Capital
-7.15
-622.53
-613.93
-476.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
26.48
30.06
41.94
183.56
Sundry Creditors
-33.33
-30.13
-33.39
-31.57
Creditor Days
1,324.5
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-622.46
-622.48
-628.3
Cash
0.79
1.77
1.05
0.7
Total Assets
21.18
39.28
35.21
95.42
