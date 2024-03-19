iifl-logo
Anand Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.1

0.21

5.09

7.01

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.86

0.02

-1.72

-2.39

Working capital

53.6

-18.01

5.63

-21.63

Other operating items

Operating

55.83

-17.77

8.99

-17.04

Capital expenditure

0.02

0

-0.01

-0.18

Free cash flow

55.85

-17.77

8.98

-17.22

Equity raised

184.46

178.72

166.65

157.4

Investing

7.63

-49.63

-2.26

26.3

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

247.95

111.32

173.37

166.47

