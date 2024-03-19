Anand Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.1
0.21
5.09
7.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.86
0.02
-1.72
-2.39
Working capital
53.6
-18.01
5.63
-21.63
Other operating items
Operating
55.83
-17.77
8.99
-17.04
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
-0.01
-0.18
Free cash flow
55.85
-17.77
8.98
-17.22
Equity raised
184.46
178.72
166.65
157.4
Investing
7.63
-49.63
-2.26
26.3
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
247.95
111.32
173.37
166.47
