|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.69
2.12
29.32
100.45
yoy growth (%)
309.21
-92.75
-70.8
-78.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.25
-1.2
-1.04
-2.35
As % of sales
14.44
56.47
3.56
2.34
Other costs
-8.83
-2.62
-28.69
-97.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
101.51
123.42
97.82
97.29
Operating profit
-1.38
-1.69
-0.4
0.35
OPM
-15.96
-79.89
-1.38
0.35
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
4.49
1.91
5.51
6.68
Profit before tax
3.1
0.21
5.09
7.01
Taxes
-0.86
0.02
-1.72
-2.39
Tax rate
-27.83
13.91
-33.78
-34.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.23
0.24
3.37
4.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.23
0.24
3.37
4.61
yoy growth (%)
831.1
-92.87
-26.96
-75.44
NPM
25.72
11.3
11.49
4.59
