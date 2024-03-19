iifl-logo
Anand Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.69

2.12

29.32

100.45

yoy growth (%)

309.21

-92.75

-70.8

-78.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.25

-1.2

-1.04

-2.35

As % of sales

14.44

56.47

3.56

2.34

Other costs

-8.83

-2.62

-28.69

-97.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

101.51

123.42

97.82

97.29

Operating profit

-1.38

-1.69

-0.4

0.35

OPM

-15.96

-79.89

-1.38

0.35

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

4.49

1.91

5.51

6.68

Profit before tax

3.1

0.21

5.09

7.01

Taxes

-0.86

0.02

-1.72

-2.39

Tax rate

-27.83

13.91

-33.78

-34.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.23

0.24

3.37

4.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.23

0.24

3.37

4.61

yoy growth (%)

831.1

-92.87

-26.96

-75.44

NPM

25.72

11.3

11.49

4.59

