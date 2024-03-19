iifl-logo
Anand Projects Ltd Key Ratios

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

309.21

Op profit growth

-18.21

EBIT growth

1,369.76

Net profit growth

826.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15.96

-79.89

EBIT margin

35.64

9.92

Net profit margin

25.61

11.3

RoCE

3.28

RoNW

0.59

RoA

0.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

23.85

2.57

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

23.78

2.52

Book value per share

1,020.98

997.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.83

13.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-1,486.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.5

0.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-14.44

-56.47

Other costs

-101.51

-123.42

