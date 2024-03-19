Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
309.21
Op profit growth
-18.21
EBIT growth
1,369.76
Net profit growth
826.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-15.96
-79.89
EBIT margin
35.64
9.92
Net profit margin
25.61
11.3
RoCE
3.28
RoNW
0.59
RoA
0.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
23.85
2.57
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
23.78
2.52
Book value per share
1,020.98
997.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.83
13.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-1,486.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.5
0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-14.44
-56.47
Other costs
-101.51
-123.42
