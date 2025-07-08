iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Anand Projects Ltd Share Price Live

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.48
  • Day's High24.48
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close23.32
  • Day's Low24.48
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Anand Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

24.48

Prev. Close

23.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

24.48

Day's Low

24.48

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anand Projects Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Anand Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anand Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:36 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.49%

Non-Institutions: 24.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anand Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.93

0.93

0.93

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.72

38.35

34.27

94.47

Net Worth

9.65

39.28

35.2

95.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.69

2.12

29.32

100.45

yoy growth (%)

309.21

-92.75

-70.8

-78.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.25

-1.2

-1.04

-2.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.1

0.21

5.09

7.01

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.86

0.02

-1.72

-2.39

Working capital

53.6

-18.01

5.63

-21.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

309.21

-92.75

-70.8

-78.69

Op profit growth

-18.21

317.33

-213.23

-98.14

EBIT growth

1,369.76

-95.85

-27.37

-75.75

Net profit growth

831.1

-92.87

-26.96

-75.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1.2

1.2

0.7

4.68

8.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.2

1.2

0.7

4.68

8.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.99

43.94

0.22

0.59

4.5

View Annually Results

Anand Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,605.7

42.614,95,913.353,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

386.45

67.880,575.6373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.7

5731,239137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

49.43

30.3329,850.78278.440.611,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

877.95

72.1423,371.03160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anand Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Omparkash Verma

Non Executive Director

Neha Sharma

Independent Director

Manish Sharma

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajesh Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

SF 001 & 035 2nd Floor,

Ansal Fortune Arcade Sector-18,

Uttar Pradesh - 201301

Tel: 91-120-2511389

Website: http://www.anandprojects.com

Email: fcssksharma@gmail.com; kumarcsrahul@gmail.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Anand Projects Ltd. (Formerly known as The Anand Electric Supply Company Limited) was incorporated in July 1936 and later changed to its present name with Anand Projects Ltd effective on January 07, 2...
Read More

Reports by Anand Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Anand Projects Ltd share price today?

The Anand Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anand Projects Ltd is ₹2.28 Cr. as of 19 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anand Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anand Projects Ltd is 0 and 12.65 as of 19 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anand Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anand Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anand Projects Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Anand Projects Ltd?

Anand Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at 21.43%, 6 Month at 10.22%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anand Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anand Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 24.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.