SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹24.48
Prev. Close₹23.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹24.48
Day's Low₹24.48
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.93
0.93
0.93
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.72
38.35
34.27
94.47
Net Worth
9.65
39.28
35.2
95.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.69
2.12
29.32
100.45
yoy growth (%)
309.21
-92.75
-70.8
-78.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.25
-1.2
-1.04
-2.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.1
0.21
5.09
7.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.86
0.02
-1.72
-2.39
Working capital
53.6
-18.01
5.63
-21.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
309.21
-92.75
-70.8
-78.69
Op profit growth
-18.21
317.33
-213.23
-98.14
EBIT growth
1,369.76
-95.85
-27.37
-75.75
Net profit growth
831.1
-92.87
-26.96
-75.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1.2
1.2
0.7
4.68
8.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.2
1.2
0.7
4.68
8.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.99
43.94
0.22
0.59
4.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,605.7
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.45
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.7
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.43
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
877.95
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Omparkash Verma
Non Executive Director
Neha Sharma
Independent Director
Manish Sharma
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajesh Kumar Sharma
SF 001 & 035 2nd Floor,
Ansal Fortune Arcade Sector-18,
Uttar Pradesh - 201301
Tel: 91-120-2511389
Website: http://www.anandprojects.com
Email: fcssksharma@gmail.com; kumarcsrahul@gmail.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Anand Projects Ltd. (Formerly known as The Anand Electric Supply Company Limited) was incorporated in July 1936 and later changed to its present name with Anand Projects Ltd effective on January 07, 2...
Read More
Reports by Anand Projects Ltd
