Anand Projects Ltd AGM

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Anand Proj. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
In compliance with Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Annual Report of Anand Projects Limited for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024. The same will be available on Companys website at https://www.anandprojects.com/annual-reports.php Read less.. The Company has fixed Friday, September 20th, 2024 as the Cut-off (Record Date) for the e-voting of upcoming 89th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. The Company has fixed Friday, September 20th, 2024 as the Cut-off (Record Date) for the e-voting of upcoming 89th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. The Company wish to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 for the purpose of 89th Annual General Meeting of The Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Please find attached outcome of 89th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 25th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

